Tanzania: Corrupt People Face the Axe, VP Cautions

[Daily News] THE ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has sent shock waves to all candidates who bribed people during party primaries, that they faced disqualification during the party’s top meeting, Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan said yesterday.

Bomb kills six in Pakistan's Balochistan

NMA sets up committee to probe disrupted Enugu election

