Tanzania: Govt Reviews Travel Advisory Over Covid-19

[Citizen] Dar es Salaam — The government reviewed its advisory on international travel on Wednesday, August 05, 2020 in a deliberate move to accommodate additional measures aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus from other countries.

