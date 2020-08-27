Tanzania: Latest – Tcra Suspends Clouds FM and TV for Seven Days, Station Goes Off Air

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has on Thursday August 27 banned Clouds TV and Clouds FM for Seven days with immediate effect.

The authority said in a press conference today that the station has been banned after it announced election statistics that had not been approved by the National Electoral Commission.

In a statement released today the regulator said the Clouds TV and Clouds FM violated the Code on political party elections broadcasting act of 2015 in their ‘360’ and ‘Power Breakfast’ morning programmes on Wednesday August 26.

As part of the punishment the stations are required to air apology for the rest of remaining hours of Thursday, August 27 before they start serving the ban on August 28.

On Wednesday NEC said the station had aired results that showed that certain Members of Parliament aspirants had sailed through unopposed after other contestants failed to meet nomination criteria in certain constituencies.

Earlier this month TCRA banned a radio programme (Jahazi) from the same station for allegedly promoting immorality in the society.