Tanzania: People With Disabilities Urged to Participate in General Election

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai has urged people with disabilities to exercise their constitutional right to vote for leaders during the forthcoming general election scheduled for October 28, this year.

Speaking at the opening of a two-day symposium, which brought together the leaders of people with disabilities across the country organised by Ikupa Trust Fund (ITF), Mr Ndugai said the group had a key role to play in the forthcoming election.

Mr Ndugai said people with disabilities not only had exhibited their potential during their positions as government leaders and civil servants, they could also run for elective positions and join decision-making positions.

He expressed concern over the sluggishness of people with disabilities to seek the two-per cent of local government revenue, which he described as limiting them to participate in socioeconomic development activities.

“Sometimes we receive reports that only few people apply for interest-free funds from the local authorities. We wonder whether there are some challenges in the entire process and if there’s need to amend procedures,” he said.

The government had directed local authorities to set aside 10 per cent of their revenue for supporting women, the youth and people with disabilities.

While women and the youth each group receives four per cent and people with disabilities receive two per cent, the number of people seeking the funds remains limited prompting demand to lower the amount to one per cent.

For his part, Deputy Parliament Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Dr Amon Mpanju, noted that the government supported people with disabilities.

He commended President John Magufuli’s administration for supporting people with disabilities, stressing that “disability is not inability.” According to him, during President Magufuli’s administration, the nation has witnessed substantial appointments of people with disabilities in high decision-making positions.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for people with disabilities and founder of Ikupa Trust Fund (ITF) Stella Ikupa said she was resolved to establish the institution to help reach a wider population of people with disabilities.

ITF Board Chairperson Rita Kabati said they planned to hold a special day for women with disabilities in the country, involving Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

The symposium brought together the leaders and representatives of people with disabilities to train in leadership, democracy and economic issues. It was also supported by, among others, the Legal and Human Right Centre (LHRC), Twaweza and WiLDAF.