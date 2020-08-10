News From Africa

Tanzania: Posting ‘Rumours’ On Social Media Could Land You in Tanzania Jail

[East African] It is now illegal to post “rumours” or messages that “ridicule, abuse or harm the reputation, prestige or status of the United Republic of Tanzania” on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

