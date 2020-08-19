Taraba Govt Seeks Support Of Traditional Rulers, Security Agencies To End Insecurity

A map of Taraba, a state in Nigeria’s North-East region.

The Taraba State government has resolved to synergise with relevant security operatives and traditional rulers to tackle insecurity in the state.

Chairman of the Association of Local Government Chairmen, Bala Bako, said this at the end of an emergency meeting with the chairmen of the 16 local government areas of Taraba, which held in Jalingo.

At the meeting, the chairmen resolved to introduce a platform for the promotion of peaceful coexistence.

He said, “We have resolved to collectively pursue the issue of insecurity with all vigour by synergising with relevant security operatives and the traditional rulers to tackle the incessant security out-breaches in the state.

“No society truly develops without peace. Thus, all hands must be on deck to ensure that peace and tranquility prevail in our respective communities.

“We have resolved to introduce a platform in our respective local government councils for the promotion of peaceful coexistence by all ethnic groups.

“Similarly, we have identified the need to promote sporting activities in all local government areas to foster unity among the various communities.”

A file photo of a deserted community in Taraba State.

Part of the resolutions by the LG bosses is to further strengthen the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) activities in their council areas by rewarding outstanding corps members at the end of each service year.

The COVID-19 pandemic was one of the issues discussed at the meeting and it was agreed that the local governments would partner with the primary healthcare agency to establish mobilization and sensitization committees at ward and local government levels for effective awareness and advocacy campaigns.

Another issue raised at the meeting was the proliferation of fake certificates of origin. To reverse the trend, local governments agreed to suspend pending when a new process is implemented.

The new process will require all applications for certificates of origin to be routed through ward or village heads to local government chairmen for final endorsement.

Meanwhile, the association praised Governor Darius Ishaku for approving the elongation of the tenure of local government chairmen from two years to three years.

They said the move would enable them to better serve the people.