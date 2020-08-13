Task force demolishes 150 illegal structures at Agege

Oziegbe Okoeki

The operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) on Thursday demolished over 150 illegal shanties, kiosks and shop extension around Arewa Community Central Mosque popularly called (Masalashi Alhaja) in Agege area of Lagos.

Speaking on the exercise, the Chairman of the Agency, Olayinka Egbeyemi, a Chief Superintendent of Police stated that the demolition exercise became imperative following the degradation of the environment by miscreants and illegal traders in the area, particularly within the vicinity of the mosque.

The Chairman disclosed that relevant stakeholders, including Alhaji Musa Muhammad Dogon Kadai, the Sarki of Agege, were notified before the demolition of the illegal shanties and kiosks took place.

According to him “The Mosque had been sealed for over four months due to the attack on officials of the Lagos State COVID-19 Taskforce by some worshippers while enforcing the lockdown directives by the State and Federal Government”.

“The area has since become eyesore and security threat to residents including members of the public as the entire area including the surroundings of the mosque had been occupied by miscreants and illegal traders,” he added.

Egbeyemi, however, assured members of the public that it is the responsibility of the Agency to enforce both the Lagos State Environmental Law and Lagos State Traffic Reform Law of 2018 in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the present administration.

