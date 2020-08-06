TB Joshua: we’re waiting to hear from God on reopening

By Robert Egbe

The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos won’t resume for the Sunday worship yet until it hears from God, Pastor TB Joshua has said.

In a telecast, he said: “Good morning and win today! Following the announcement that church services will resume in Lagos on August 9 – that is, this coming Sunday – I wish to commend the authorities for their efforts so far.

“However, having heard from the authorities, we are now waiting to hear from God. Please be assured that as soon as we hear from God, we will inform you when our services will resume. Emmanuel – God is with us.”

The Federal Government placed a ban on religious gatherings last March to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It relaxed the ban on June 2, but granted states the discretion for local implementation of the order.

Lagos State, the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria, with 15,355 of the country’s 44,433 confirmed cases, deferred the ban relaxation.

Speaking via SCOAN’s Emmanuel TV, the clergyman commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s decision to reopen places of worship.

He assured his followers that as soon as God speaks, he would let them know when physical services will resume.

