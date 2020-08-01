TC DOPE speaks on new project Black Roses

Our Reporter

Fast-rising Nigerian star Tochukwu Moses Ofor better known as TC DOPE, has spoken on his forthcoming work Black roses featuring three top artists.

The music artist and entertainer, who has produced hit tunes, said he can’t manage without doing music or composing melodies.

He has worked with Dremo and Terry Apala, TG Omori and more.

He talks about his coming venture (EP) working with A-list artist on his six tracks on task, assuribg he is prepared to take the music business to the next level.

Like this: Like Loading...