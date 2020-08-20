TCN Transmits 5,420 MW Of Power, Nigeria’s Highest-Ever

A file photo of a powerline.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria has said that a total of 5,420.30 megawatts of power was transmitted through the national grid as of August 19, 2020, as the country currently seeks to overhaul its power industry.

A statement by the power firm stated that the figure is the highest ever recorded in the nation’s power sector, surpassing the 5,377.80 megawatts peak reached on August 1.

It attributed the newest feat to the keen interest of the federal government and the several programmes and projects aimed at growing the power sector.

The TCN maintained that it is working to stabilise, rehabilitate and expand the country’s grid, while urging Nigerians to support the efforts of the government by ensuring that electricity installations nationwide are secure.

Meanwhile, the power deal between the Federal Government, its German counterpart, and Siemens AG, will see to the upgrading of 105 power substations, the construction of 70 new ones, the manufacture of 3,765 new power transformers.

The deal under the Presidential Power Initiative has been endorsed by the Federal Executive Council and will see to the upgrade from the current transmission to 7,000mw, 11,000mw and 25,000mw before 2023, with another scale-up tp 25,000mw.