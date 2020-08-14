Teacher Bags 10 Years Imprisonment For Raping Pastors Daughter

A primary school teacher, Omotayo Adanlawo has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Ondo State’s High Court in Akure for raping a 10-year-old girl after using N50 to lure her.

The judge, Justice Samuel Bola, who gave the judgement, said the defendant (Adanlawo) failed to give convincing evidence and testimony to prove his innocence in the rape allegations.

The sexual assault incident occured on August 24 2018. Adanlawo who used to attend the girl’s father’s church, allegedly went to the victim’s house at Iju in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State when she was alone and raped her after which he threatened her not to tell anyone else she will die.

After the incident, the victim was said to have complained of stomach pains as she could not walk afterwards. Her mother took her to a hospital for examination where it was revealed that the girl had been raped.

According to a family source, after rigorous interrogation, the little girl opened up and said Adanlawo had sexual intercourse with her.

The case was then reported at Iju-Itaogbolu Divisional Headquarters before being transfered to Ala area command, and a medical report revealed that there was actual penetration into the 10-year-old girl’s private part.

Adanlawo, in his statement before the police, claimed the young girl told him to lay on her after asking for 50 naira and chinchin, but during cross examination he claimed that he was at his home at the time of the incident.

He also claimed to be battling with hernia and as such was not medically fit to have had sexual intercourse with the girl.

Justice Bola in his judgement, however, said the prosecution was able to prove there was penetration in the rape allegation against Adanlawo.

He also said the defendant gave no medical report to prove his condition as well as any evidence to suggest he was in his house as claimed on the day of the incident.

The Judge subsequently sentenced Adanlawo to life imprisonment in line with section 358 of the crimanal laws of Ondo State.

