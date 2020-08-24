Teen nabbed for stealing women’s underwear

A 16-year-old boy, Adeniyi Muhammed, has been arrested by men of the Ogun State police command for stealing 14 women’s underwear. The suspect was arrested following a report by one Amudalat Opaleye, a resident of Kano Street, Ayetoro, who reported at Ayetoro Police Station.

According to her, at about 6:00a.m. on August 18, the suspect sneaked into her room and stole her pants, but while trying to sneak out, he was caught with the pants.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer of Ayetoro, Mobolaji Jimoh, detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was arrested. His house was searched and another 14 used woman pants were recovered there.

He confessed to the commission of the crime, but claimed that he was sent by somebody to get those pants for him. Efforts are on to get his accomplice arrested.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation.

