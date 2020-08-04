Teenagers Die in Midnight Crash at Delta

A midnight crash which took place on Sunday, August 2, has claimed the lives of three teenagers, Unuayefe Wenena, Miracle Alex and Sofia Agido.

The deceased teenagers are 18, 14 and 18 years old respectively.

The incident reportedly happened along the Amukpe – Igbeku Road in Sapele, Delta state.

It was gathered the car, a Toyota Corolla, which had the deceased persons onboard, rammed into a stationary cement truck.

It was said to have hit the rear of the parked trailer, killing its occupants instantly.

Sources claim that they were returning from a nightclub, when they ran into the truck.

The Delta Police and Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, are trying to find out what led to a midnight crash that killed three persons, a boy and two girls in Sapele, Delta State.

Spokesperson of the Command who confirmed the development said “It was a Corolla that ran into a stationed truck and three persons died. It happened at about 11pm on Sunday”.

The driver of the Corolla was identified as 27-year-old Lucky Wire, popularly called Texas money, a source who craved anonymity told newsmen that they were returning from a night club when they rammed into the truck, dying on the spot”

Late Lucky, Sophia, Miracle and Unuayefe were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The corpses have since been deposited at a morgue.

