Tekno takes a swipe at politicians

By Olaitan Ganiu

AFROBEAT star, Tekno, has taken a swipe at Nigerian politicians after being goaded by the rising cases of corruption in the country.

The 27-year-old singer took to his Twitter handle to lambast politicians who he said have been unconcerned about the poor masses.

“If you are a leader in this country stealing from your people and just can’t give back small to the people. God will make you suffer in ways money cannot fix,” he blurted on the micro-blogging site.

Tekno had not hidden his distaste for corrupt politicians as he had thrown jibes at thieving politicians in some of his songs.

Late in 2019, the ‘Pana’ singer was arrested by the Nigerian Police for displaying semi-nude women in a transparent outdoor display truck.

Two years ago, Tekno signed a distribution deal with Universal Music Group Nigeria (UMGN), a division of Universal Music Group in charge of West Africa and has won many awards.

