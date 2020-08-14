Daily News

Ten cars, one trailer razed by fire at LASTMA yard

Ten cars and a trailer were razed in a fire outbreak at the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority compound in Oshodi. According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the fire was put out by first responders from the state’s emergency agencies. “Information gathered by LRT on arrival at the scene revealed that the […]

