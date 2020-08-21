Terrifying moment a woman, 28, tries to get into her neighbor’s house and kidnap a baby in Florida

The shocking moment a woman allegedly attempts to enter a Florida home and abduct a nine-month-old baby in the early hours of Tuesday morning was captured on Ring footage.

Hannah Braun, 28, was arrested in St. Petersburg in Pinellas County after police say she tried to kidnap at least two babies in the neighborhood.

Two children under five were found alone in her own home who told police they had ‘lost mommy’.

Detectives say Braun was picked up shortly after 2am when a terrified mother caught her in their home trying to snatch her baby daughter from the arms of an older sister, while claiming she was going to ‘protect’ the child.

The mother, identified only as Amber by WFLA, said she does not know Braun but now lives in fear thinking of how easy it was for her to get into their family home.

Ring footage shows the moment Braun approached their house and knocked on their door with a phone in her hand.

‘It’s me,’ she states. ‘It’s me, Momma, Hannah.’

The video ends as the door of the house swings open and she walks inside.

According to WFLA, Braun had been let into the house by a child.

She then approached a 12-year-old girl holding her nine-month-old sister and tried to take the baby from her.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Amber found Braun and a struggle began but she was able to take back her child.

‘She’s standing in my living room, talking about, yah, I’m just here to get the baby. I’m trying to protect the baby,’ said Amber. ‘I’m like protect the baby? Why are you in my house.

‘I don’t want to live here anymore. I don’t feel safe. It’s not a good feeling at all,’ Amber added.

‘A random person can like, come to your house and literally take your child out of your house?’

Just before she tried to break into this house, Braun had knocked on the door of another neighbor, Thelma Reynolds, and tried to take her one-year-old grandson from her.

‘She wanted the baby. She said she was taking care of babies here. And that’s what she wanted,’ said Reynolds. ‘She wanted this baby.’

Her grandson, Elroy Reynolds was able to push Braun from the house but said that she was yelling and he believed she was on drugs.

‘The lady is pushing the door open. She comes in the house. Almost pushed my grandmother over and that’s when I jump up,’ he told Fox13.

‘I said, “What are you doing?” She said, “I want the children. I’m here for the babies”. I said, “Where are your kids at? What’s going on?” She said, “No, the babies.” Then she pointed to my little cousin and said “Let me touch her face”.

‘She was on something. She was yelling.’

It is also unclear whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

He added that he then watched her walk on to the next house in the 600 block of 15th Avenue South in St. Petersburg which is where cops caught up with her.

Police say that Braun lives nearby but had no previous relationship with either of the families.

Once police were called by neighbors, she was taken into custody and two children under the age of five were found waiting alone in her own house.

Her relationship with the children is not clear but according to the arrest report, one of the children stated ‘she lost her mommy’.

The children are are now in the care of a family friend.

‘If you’re coming in here and trying to take my baby, there’s no telling what you’re doing to your own kids and how your own kids mental state is after all this trauma they experienced,’ Amber said of the abandoned children.

‘I can only imagine the trauma they experience on a regular basis.’

‘It was kind of scary, she left her own children in the house and was running around looking for other children. That makes no sense,’ Elroy Reynolds added.

The motive for Braun’s crime is not known and police say she did not cooperate with their investigation.

She has been charged with attempted kidnapping, burglary with assault or battery, child abuse, and two counts of neglect of a child without great bodily harm and is in jail on $145,000 bond.