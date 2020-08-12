The Coronavirus diaries (16)

Festus Eriye

PNot since the demise of former Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, has so much controversy attended the death from COVID-19 of a high-profile personality. In death, Senator Buruji Kashamu stirred up as much dust as he did in life.

Given the many emotional tributes and outpouring of grief at his funeral last Sunday, it’s obvious he was loved by his people – perhaps for his philanthropy.

Such was their fondness for him that a heaving mass of humanity descended on his Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State home. They jostled each other in a desperate bid to lay hands on the bier on which his body was being transported for burial.

It was as if many wanted to follow him into the grave. Everything that has been preached about social distancing was cast aside in the emotion-laden atmosphere.

But amidst the grieving there was one condolence message that bucked the trend. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo after dispensing with the bit about receiving “sad news” of the senator’s passing, proceeded to talk about the lessons of his death.

He wrote: “The life and history of the departed have lessons for those of us on this side of the veil. Senator Esho Jinadu (Buruji Kashamu) in his lifetime used the manoeuvre of law and politics to escape from facing justice on alleged criminal offence in Nigeria and outside Nigeria.

“But no legal, political, cultural, social or even medical manoeuver could stop the cold hand of death when the creator of all of us decides that the time is up.”

It was a condolence message that dispensed with social graces observed in times of mourning in a Nigerian setting and it quickly drew angry ripostes.

He was repeatedly reminded you don’t ‘speak ill of the dead.’ Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, assured the old soldier many were waiting for him to expire to vent their spleen.

But the battle-hardened Obasanjo always has a fitting comeback. He told salivating critics to go right ahead and have a field day whenever he kicked the bucket as he didn’t care what they had to say.

More importantly, he stated he wasn’t gloating over Kashamu’s death, but was rather put off by the praise-singing and near-deification of the departed which he felt was uncalled for.

Some were quick to accuse the former president of hypocrisy as he had a hand in the rise of the senator politically. They even pointed out instances when he had engaged in his own share of eulogising a man he now appeared to deride.

In a video uploaded sometime in 2015, Obasanjo was captured praising an empowerment programme of Kashamu’s Omo-Ilu Foundation. “The work you have done in the past, we appreciate it. God will reward you for that. God will not take away those things you do that makes you happy,” he said in the clip that has resurfaced in recent days.

If COVID-19 protocols were being trampled aground in celebration of the dead, so they were also in matters political last week. The All Progressives Congress (APC) flagged-off its governorship campaigns in Edo State with a mammoth crowd in Benin-City. Eleven governors and a motley collection of office holders were present, social distancing absent.

All of this in a state where Governor Godwin Obaseki, sensing his foes were determined to deny him the APC gubernatorial ticket through the agency of direct primaries, rolled out and gazetted emergency COVID-19 regulations that banned political gatherings of more than 20 persons.

The APC rally therefore breached that numerical limit hundreds of times. The governor’s media aides quickly rushed out statements saying their opponents should be held responsible for any spike in coronavirus infections.

Perhaps these opponents learnt disobedience from government officials who have been flouting their own law long before Saturday’s rally.

On the day, Obaseki travelled to the state’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) headquarters to pick up a membership card, he was accompanied by a crowd of supporters who clearly never heard of his COVID-19 gazette. He, too, has been holding rallies of more than 20 persons.

Last week when the governor and his deputy, Phillip Shuaibu, went to deliver sand and gravel for ‘renovation’ of the House of Assembly, the crowd that accompanied them were more concerned with preventing majority lawmakers from sneaking into the facility to inflict legislative harm on him, than in being infected with coronavirus.

Despite their preaching and posturing it is becoming evident that governors and the governed no longer take coronavirus and the miseries it has to deliver seriously. They are not about to let a little thing like the threat of resurgence stand in the way of social and political events.

On Monday, members of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 were challenged about the huge crowds at the rallies and at Kashamu’s burial. All that the National Coordinator, Dr. Sani Aliyu, could do was express dismay that those who should be leading enforcement had become chief violators of the protocols.

The ‘good news’ is that the number of infections seems to be trending downwards despite the insistence of authorities that the pandemic hasn’t peaked.

Of course, these figures may be the result of low level of tests conducted nationwide. It is also possible that many infected persons are seeing their cases resolved without becoming part of official statistics.

The numbers have encouraged the epicentre of Lagos to reopen churches and mosques partially. It’s an offer that not all have embraced. They insist that the same government which projected the virus would peak in August had no business reopening worship centres when that hadn’t happened.

But one in particular, Reverend Chris Okotie’s Household of God, has issues with the ‘no face mask, no entry’ condition, which it says reintroduces the veil in the place of worship after God had ripped it away.

In reply, others say fussing over the flimsy facial adornment is an overreaction. After all, debate over what is appropriate apparel to wear in the place of worship has gone on through the ages and never led to closure of the church.

Clearly, the authorities have plenty to do to deliver regulations that would please all manner of men while the pandemic lasts!

