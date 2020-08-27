The coup in Mali

Editorial

Hard-nosed negotiations between leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and coup leaders in Bamako have been in process since August 18. While ECOWAS governments initially asked for restoration of the government of President Ibrahim Keita, the organisation reversed itself when it saw that was no longer realistic and requested, instead, that democratic government be restored as soon as possible in Mali. But the mutineers are insistent on using their newly formed National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) to serve as a transitional government to democracy.

We condemn this coup. After about four decades of on-and-off coups across many states in West Africa, and the political and economic instability such coups have thrown up across the region, it should have been clear to the soldiers in Mali that a coup is at best a distraction from major problems on the ground in Mali. For months, Mali has been occupied by troops from France, the United States, and the United Nations to prevent a major Sahel-wide insurgency with headquarters in the that country. The country is also weakened by the struggle for secession by the National Movement for the Liberation of Azawad (MNLA).

It is instructive that the leaders and governments of the West African region have opted for a united action against enthronement of military dictatorship. The insistence by West African leaders on ECOWAS Protocol on Good Governance and Democracy which forbids unconstitutional change of governments across the region is commendable. We urge ECOWAS member-countries to remain steadfast on the sanctions the organization has imposed on Mali so far. We call on the international community to support the region in adding to the pressure on the junta to realise that the days of military dictatorship are over.

Leaving a military junta in charge of Mali at a time that the country is fast becoming a laboratory for jihadist insurgency and a confluence for the world’s leading terrorists: al Qaeda, ISIS, and local jihadist groups is dangerous not only for Mali but also for West Africa. The fears of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari: “The events in Mali are great setbacks for regional diplomacy, with grave consequences for the peace and security of West Africa. It is time for the unconstitutional ‘authority’ in Mali to act responsibly and ensure restoration of constitutional order, peace and stability,” are real, in view of Nigeria’s experience of terrorism in the last 10 years.

But, as ECOWAS leaders press for restoration of democracy in Mali, they ought to look at the roots of rigged elections that had led to protests and demonstrations against the Keita government in the last few months preceding the overnight coup of August 18. In the short-term, ECOWAS leaders ought to ensure an immediate return to democratic rule and to be a vigilant monitor of an immediate transition to free and fair elections. Military rule is not the solution to any of Africa’s lingering problems. So is looking away from the cries of citizens robbed of their votes by incumbents not the best way to avoid political instability in the region. In most of West Africa’s multi-ethnic states, it is not enough for elections to be fair; it is also necessary for elections to be seen by all to be fair.

We also note that strengthening the West African Region’s peer review mechanism to forestall military takeover of government in the region is an option that is cheaper than post-coup diplomatic shuttles. We urge all African leaders to learn from the ugly development in Mali and call on the Africa Union, the United Nations, and other international organizations to support ECOWAS in its efforts to restore democratic governance in Mali.