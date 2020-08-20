‘The New Seraph’ prays for Nigeria

Our Reporter

The New Seraph, a group within the Cherubim & Seraphim Church, will hold the second edition of ‘A Night of Divine Experience’ (NODE 2020) on Saturday.

Founder of the organisation Dr Oluwaseye Yomi-Sholoye said: “Night of Divine Experience is not just a programme. Those who were part of it lastyear will testify to this.

“There is nothing needed for the cleansing of the world than prayers. We need more of it now than ever, and we can only get the best of it when we move closer to God, hence the theme ‘The New Seraph Prays’.”

“Our commission is to evangelise, telling the world more about the Gospel of Christ Jesus, fervent prayers and undiluted word of God for the salvation of souls. It is time to move the church of God forward and we are ready to lead in this crusade with long lasting testimonies.”

The programme, which starts at 12 noon, will be held online and people can be part of it through The New Seraph Facebook Page (The New Seraph) and other Seraph-based blogs like: Ijo Kerubu Serafu; Acts of Seraphs; 24 hours CCC & C&S Updates; Seraph Events and Proudly Seraph News. It will also be covered live by Radio Nigeria-Bond 92.9FM.