The problem goes beyond rejigging security apparatus

By Idowu Akinlotan

One of the key decisions emanating from last week’s National Security Council (NSC) meeting at the presidential villa is the readiness of the government to rejig the nation’s security apparatus. It is not clear whether the rejigging concerns the architecture or philosophy of the country’s security. Given the nature and posture of many African countries, especially Nigeria where gross misunderstanding of national security exists and is confused with regime security, last week’s security council decision may not be more than the usual tinkering with the country’s security apparatus. The entire country is virtually up in flames, and the northern part is festering with all manner of low-grade battles and skirmishes, much of these either self-inflicted or indulged by leaders conflicted about their attitude to the nation and definitions. The situation does not demand tinkering with the architecture, it demands a fundamental reappraisal and total restructuring of the philosophy of national security. The suspicion, however, especially given the narrow ethnic and religious base of the members of the security council, is that the government will probably be misguidedly preoccupied with rejigging only the apparatus (equipment and systems) of national security.

Many optimistic Nigerians read the news of the decision to rejig the country’s security system to include, among other nebulous things, the preparedness of President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the nation’s security chiefs. It is not certain that the president will go so far, but whether he does or not will not be surprising. If he sacks them, it is long overdue. If he retains them and saddles them with additional responsibilities and targets, it will merely conform with his innate conservatism. He vacillates over appointments, taking all the time in the world to put a team, any team, together, and will predictably be loth to dispense with the services of those he had painstakingly and cautiously assembled into his team. His cautiousness is seldom about assembling the most culturally and ideologically diverse security chiefs, but about finding officers who can intuitively interpret, identify or merge with his deeply nuanced and sometimes esoteric objectives. Once he finds them, it is always a herculean task to let them go simply because voices have been raised against them across the country.

After the NSC meeting, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, a retired major-general, paraphrased the president’s decision in the following words: “What the President said was virtually a reaffirmation of what he said the first time. Yes, Mr President said you are doing your best, as far as I’m concerned, but there’s still a lot more to be done. I’m more concerned about the promise we made to the larger Nigerian society and I am ordering an immediate re-engineering of the entire security apparatus. This is something that I believe will be done in a very short time, but I just want us to keep hope alive. I know how everybody feels, I know how Nigerians feel.”

If Gen Monguno’s account is a faithful recollection of what transpired at the meeting, and is also an accurate recollection of the president’s view, then both the president and the NSA minced their words. Neither of them seemed to have accurately painted or understood the severity of the problem at hand, nor comprehensively reflected the pains the people are enduring all over the country in the hands of bandits, kidnappers and even the law enforcement agents themselves. Remarkably, for such a gargantuan security problem that has been allowed to fester for so long, neither the president nor the NSA summoned the boldness and candour to determine exactly what they thought of the capability of the security chiefs to put an end to the country’s security nightmare. They left the public to read their lips, to second-guess them, and perhaps to make themselves happy by believing that the sacking of the security chiefs was imminent.

The National Assembly has surprisingly been more candid in assessing the security chiefs. The lawmakers want them replaced in order to allow new hands and fresh insights drive the battle against criminality and insurgency. They have sometimes waffled and equivocated between calling for the sack of the security chiefs and campaigning for better funding and equipment to enable them prosecute a more efficient war. But on the whole, they think new faces and fresh hands would do the trick. How that would be done when the entire philosophy of national security is so warped and insular, and when the political structure of the country itself is so constricted and distorted and predisposing to chaos, is hard to explain. Supporters of the security chiefs flippantly argue that it would be unwise to change the security chiefs in the midst of battle. To suggest they cannot be sacked in the thick of battle is a mendacity that has no historical basis or antecedent.

The lawmakers and the public must, however, be clear what they want. If they are content only with sacking the service chiefs, which they may very well get if the pressure on the president becomes unbearable, then they should be prepared for only ephemeral impact on the horrific bloodletting drenching the country. Unfortunately, even in terms of rejigging the physical security apparatus, there is little to show that in the past five years the government has demonstrated a clear understanding of what needs to be done, or how to establish and work the nexus between insecurity and the deteriorating socio-economic conditions of the people. Despite its vaulting ambition, and regardless of the obsession with blaming previous governments for the ills plaguing the country, the Buhari presidency has struggled with economic policy, abandoned the social re-engineering the country desperately needs, and treated the need for political re-engineering, aka restructuring, with utmost contempt.

Insecurity does not occur in a vacuum. In none of their expositions have security chiefs or agents of the government expressed a clear understanding of the political, social and economic contexts triggering insecurity. They often give the impression that more troops, more arms, perhaps a curfew now and again, and pressure on traditional chiefs and political leaders to rein in their subjects and supporters would do the magic. This nonsensical proposition has gone on for many years, while insecurity has flourished unchecked. Despite more guns, insecurity will not be ameliorated by military and police deployments, deployments now clearly worsened by an insular, close-minded understanding of the problem by federal and state officials. Security issues need broadmindedness to analyse, understand and address. It is impossible for the Buhari presidency, by its inexplicable appointment of security and service chiefs from one part of the country, to appreciate all the cultural, religious and social dimensions of the problem, no matter how hard they try.

So far, there has also been no concerted effort to isolate and explain, let alone rejig, the philosophical underpinnings of national security. This shortcoming explains the government’s imperturbability over the infiltration of the country by al-Qaeda and ISIS elements whose undisguised insurrectional objectives were recently laid bare by United States intelligence services. Though military authorities insist the news was old story, they were careful not to dispute its veracity, nor have they offered any explanation as to why the obviously relentless incursions probably took advantage of the deliberate official laxity at Nigerian borders. Because Nigeria’s national security lacks philosophical anchors, it explains why the government asserts and justifies the transnational nature of the Fulani over the peace and stability of the country. In embracing their strange paradigm, there was no attempt to understand why a religiously (99.8 percent Muslim) and ethnically (85 percent) homogenous Somalia of about 15 million people collapsed into state failure that has lasted for about 30 years, nor explain why they think it is impossible that local Fulani could in future not be displaced by migrant Fulani.

The absence of a philosophical anchor also explains why the Southern Kaduna security challenge, very tragically rephrased by both the Kaduna State and federal authorities to justify or excuse violence of genocidal dimension, has persisted for so long even in the face of public criticisms. And what of the rehabilitation and reintegration of Boko Haram militants and the government’s unfeeling insistence that in order not to risk further attacks beleaguered locals should compulsorily reabsorb their former tormentors, all this to the evident disadvantage of locals who were neither adequately rehabilitated nor restored, nor even equipped with skills to live a little better than the squalor in which insurgent attacks had consigned them? Given state and federal connivance, not only will skirmishes continue and flourish, larger revolts masterminded by international terrorists, whether al-Qaeda or ISIS, will become inevitable. No one else, except perhaps the government, would see the proliferation of attacks in the North and the rash of criminal madness undermining the South and sapping the country of its vitality and remain equanimous or engage in the fruitless polemics of determining who attacked first, who is on the defensive, whether the attackers are fuelled by drugs, or whether the attacks are between farmers and herders.

However, to find that needed philosophical anchor for national security, the government must first summon the discipline and depth necessary to define the country, its peoples, its essence, its ambitions, and its place in the world. It would help to see Nigeria beyond the crude attempt to position one nationality above the others in the security and civil services, beyond putting national resources at the disposal of culturally contiguous neighbouring countries, and beyond loathing, alienating and denigrating other groups for the purpose of creating a superior race. It has never worked, and where it seemed to work, it has never lasted. It is a futile and ultimately disruptive exercise.

Whether the next president will eschew the offensive insularity of today in favour of the inclusiveness the country desperately needs will depend on his worldview and vision, and if he can honestly ask whether Nigeria is a nation, whether the people are pursing the same goals, and whether the leaders are capable of the altruism and global vision Nigeria’s founding fathers could only dream of.

