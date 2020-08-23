The return of History

Usman Bulama

SIR: It is good news that history is now restored as a subject of study in schools by the federal government after years of thoughtless and unpopular decision of taking off the subject from the school curricular. What is History? And why is it important to merit a study? History is a study of past events. This suffices, except for historians in the academia and elsewhere whose polemical interpretation of the subject serves them well in respect of their intellectual discourses and pedagogical duties.

History is an old academic discipline that has been studied for ages and that has produced a legion of internationally recognized scholars; with Nigeria having its own share of internationally acclaimed historians. History helps us develop a better understanding of the world and according to a source: you can’t build a framework on which to base your life without understanding how things work in the world. History gives us on elaborate picture of how society, technology and government worked way back, so that we can better understand how it works now.

In the 70s, history lessons were so engaging, interesting and rewarding. For instance, the history of West Africa was taught and therefore we got to know about the ancient empires of Mali, Ghana, Oyo, Kanem-Borno, the Hausa states and other smaller kingdoms and fiefdoms. In higher secondary school classes as we prepared for the West African School Certificate we were taught: Africa in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries; an interesting chronicle of contemporary African history. We got enlightened on how Africa was colonized, climaxing with the sharing of African territories amongst the colonial powers at the Berlin Conference of 1884. Then, the struggles for independence via the rise of nationalism. African nationalists such as Nkwame Nkurumah, Azikwe, Balewa and Awolowo and a host of other nationalists along with the roles they played in pre and post independent Africa. Elsewhere in Africa, there were the struggles for independence in North Africa (Maghreb) especially Algeria’s bitter war with France over independence; and a little to the east there were the imperial dictatorship of the Mamluks of Egypt, along with the British overloads. This subjugation of Egypt was laid to rest by the free officers’ movement amongst whom was Gamal Abdul Nasser in the 1950s. Down South, there was the Mau-mau crisis in Kenya and the struggles for independence in that country. Further south, the Boer wars of South Africa and the subsequent imposition of Apartheid in South Africa were all subjects of study.

It is pertinent to say our country needs the study of history so as to make the younger generation know about our so many troubles starting from the struggles for independence, the pioneer political leaders, the first coup and the civil war that followed. Most importantly without knowing the past especially on how the British colonized the country; called it Southern and Northern protectorates and later the now contentious Lugardian 1914 Amalgamation through colonial fiat. The population needs to understand why our current intractable problems emanated from disparate backgrounds and how the patchwork remains a hard task as calls for restructuring and outright secession gets cacophonic by each day.

The study of history is very important just to be jettisoned by some so called experts just because they don’t fancy the subject.

•Usman Bulama, Mairi Village, Maiduguri.