Senator Uche Lillian Ekwunife is popularly known as Iyom, which is one out of many honorific titles she has garnered over the years as a result of her public-spirited and political activities. Mrs. Ekwunife has been a constant factor as far as politics

The post ‘The society we live in is not fair to women’ appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...