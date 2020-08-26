The value placed on the life of Nigerians outside the shores of it’s country

Nigerian parents have been warned against sending their children to universities in Northern Cyprus over the incessant and mysterious killing of Nigerians. The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission said on Monday that no fewer than 100 Nigerian students studying in Northern Cyprus have been killed between 2016 and 2020. The chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said she received a petition from Justice Amina Bello, whose son Ibrahim, 25, was killed in Northern Cyprus. The deceased was a third year civil engineering student of Girne American University in Girne (Kyrenia). The NIDCOM chairman has said the matter is already with the Interpol, adding that the federal government will not relent until it gets answers for the many killings of Nigerians and other black students in Northern Cyprus. Some of the Nigerian killed in Cyprus include 2013…… Gabriel Soriwei a 20 year old nigerian was a first year student of Electrical/Electronic/Engineering at the Cyprus International University in Nicosia when he was knocked down by a female driver on July 13, 2013. The student fell into a coma and eventually died on September, 7. On September 12, the authorities of the Cyprus International University flew his remains to his family through the same Turkish Airline by which he had arrived in that country in February to clear as cargo. The family of Gabriel Soriwei, cried out to the former president of Nigeria,President Goodluck Jonathan and the leadership of the National Assembly to help in their quest for justice. 2015…… On December 26, 2015, Ebinabo Mendeinyo, who allegedly jumped to his death from the sixth floor of his apartment building, by the police in that country debunked the claim as it was revealed that the young student was actually stabbed to death by some of his countrymen because of a fracas they had over a Zimbabwean girl at a party earlier that day. Reports coming out of that country has it that at a party on December 24, there was a fight between Mendeinyo and another Nigerian over a girl said to be a Zimbabwean. On the 26th, the other Nigerian in company with five other men, first drove to Mendeinyo’s friend’s house, kidnapped him and forced him to take them to the house where the student lived. They made the guy they had abducted to knock so that the victim would open the door without suspecting and when Mendeinyo opened the door, he was allegedly stabbed and his throat slit. After that, they threw his body to the ground floor to make it seem that he had jumped. 2018…… In 2018, A Nigerian university student was killed on 31 January reportedly by locals in the Turkish Cyprus’s province of Famagusta. Kennedy Taomwabwa Dede, 28, was an architecture student of Eastern Mediterranean University. He was reportedly abducted from the city centre by a group who kidnapped him against his will. His body was discovered near a pond outside the city and it appeared that he had died after suffering a severe beating. The post mortem report confirmed that he received several blows to various parts of his body, suffered from severe lung injuries and eventually died after his head was crushed with a stone. Three suspects allegedly involved in the murder were detained by police 2019…… In July 2019, A 33-year-old Nigerian, identified as Obasanjo Adeola Owoyale, who, according to local reports, went missing since July 1, was found dead on the 8th and his body dumped in the trunk of a car in North Nicosia, Northern Cyprus. According to police report, Owoyale, Cyprus International University PhD student died as a result of “cutting/crushing injuries, multiple fractures of the head bones and brain tissues” and according to Police Inspector, Owoyale was murdered because of 36 thousand 241 euros which was withdrawn from the his account. Based on preliminary findings, Obasanjo was believed to have been killed elsewhere, then wrapped in a blanket and placed in the trunk of the vehicle. Someone then drove the car and disposed of the body by abandoning the vehicle with the dead body inside. Another Nigerian, Augustine Ngok was found dead in a forest area in Haspolat on Friday, April, 19,2019. An autopsy result carried out by the police revealed that he died from head trauma and suffocation. According to reports by Turkish Cypriot daily, more findings by the police revealed that the prime suspect identified as Ezeh Christopher, 26 killed Augustine who also happen to be his roommate over a girl.

Like this: Like Loading...