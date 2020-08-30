The Wedding Of First Female Lawyer From Northern Nigeria, Justice Aloma Muktar

Initially, I wasn’t sure if this was Aloma Mariam Mukhtar – former Chief Justice of Nigeria (July 2012 to November 2014) because I assumed Mukhtar was her married name.

The young bride, “the former Miss Aloma Muktar was State Counsel”

In 1967, Aloma Mariam Mukhtar also happened to be State Counsel in the Ministry of Justice in Northern Nigeria.

Remember, in the 1960s there were not many female lawyers from the north.

Could there have been two northern female lawyers with the same name?

“Hundreds of people attended a series of ceremonies marking the marriage between Mallam Abdullahi Abubakar the representative of the North Eastern State Government and state counsel former Miss Aloma Muktar.

The climax of the ceremonies was a wedding party thrown by the mother of the bride Alhajiya Hadiza Ashafa at her Mubi Close residence where the guests were thrilled with traditional and modern music.

The ceremonies which took place for over three days kick off with a cocktail party held in the North East House, in Kaduna”

￼-Hon. Justice Dr. Mrs. Aloma Mariam Mukhtar-

In her career, Hon. Aloma Mariam Mukhtar has had many firsts.

She was the first female lawyer from Northern Nigeria, first female judge of the High Court in Kano State judiciary, the first female justice of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria, the first female justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and the first female Chief Justice of Nigeria.

