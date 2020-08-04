Their Father Gave me Permission, Says man who Raped and Impregnated 2 Sisters

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly raping and impregnating two teenage sisters.

The suspect identified as Nduka Anyanwu told the police that he did the act with the permission of the girls’ father.

Sources at the Ikotun police division, which is handling the matter, alleged that the suspect had been having carnal knowledge of the girls, 13 and 17 years old, since they were in primary school.

Interrogators at the station told our correspondent that, Anyanwu, however, said he engaged the sisters in sex with the permission of their father, Christian Onyechi.

The suspect was said to have been arrested yesterday after a pregnancy test that the girls’ mother insisted must be done on them showed they were pregnant.

The police said the girls told them Anyanwu had been sexually molesting them since they were in primary school.

The girls’ father was understood to have been arrested. Efforts to get confirmation proved abortive as the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, did not pick calls put through to him just as he did not reply a message sent to him.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old man, Mark Amos, standing trial at the Plateau State High Court for allegedly raping an eight-year-old, has told the court that he was framed up.

On arraignment, he told the court that he was framed up by the minor for no justifiable reason.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Mrs L.P Fombot of the state Ministry of Justice, had told the court that Amos, a resident of Lamingo Estate in Jos East Local Government area, committed the act.

She said that Amos committed the crime by luring the minor into his room and had carnal knowledge of her.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 208 of the Plateau State Penal Code and punishable by life imprisonment if convicted.

The accused in his statement said: “I accommodated the said victim and her aunt, one Miss Patience, in one of the rooms in our compound when she had problems and needed accommodation.

“I noticed that aunt always beat the little girl.

“On that day she was beaten by her aunty again so I asked her to come into my room as I wanted to help her.

“I left her in the room and went to take my bath, but when I returned I didn’t see her again. The next day her aunt reported to the police that I raped her niece.

“I did not do it, she framed me up, her aunty once told me the girl was used to framing people up,” he said.

The victim, in her statement to the police, however, said that the accused had carnal knowledge of her four times and that she could no longer bear it and had to report him to her aunt.

She said the accused person always warned her not to disclose the act to anybody.

Justice S.P Gang ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody until Aug. 20 for hearing.

