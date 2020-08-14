Thiago ‘does not fit the Liverpool mould’, says Steve Nichol

Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara “does not fit the mould” of what Liverpool require in their midfield, according to Reds great Steve Nicol.

Liverpool have been tipped to move for Thiago after Bayern chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge last month confirmed the Spain international is seeking a move away.

The German club’s head coach Hansi Flick has encouraged the 29-year-old to join a Premier League club and the reigning champions are believed to be interested.

Liverpool legend Nicol does not believe Thiago is the right type of player for Jurgen Klopp’s energetic side, but he would still sign the Barcelona academy product to use as a back-up option.

“I think he’s a great footballer and he can pass the ball. Unfortunately, he just doesn’t fit the mould of what Liverpool do in the middle of the park right now,” he told ESPN.

“Yes, he’s got ability, but he also has to have dynamism, he has to have legs, he has to close down quickly, he’s got to have energy.

“Those are things that all those players in the middle of the park for Liverpool have. That isn’t Alcantara.

“At the same time, having a player like that to bring on, he can play in the FA Cup, the League Cup, you can bring him on and give him half an hour to pass the ball around.

“I would sign him, I think he’s a quality player. If the money is right, go and get him.”

Thiago has featured 37 times for Bayern in all competitions this term and is in contention to start Friday’s Champions League quarter-final with Barcelona.

