Think you’re having a bad day? Hilarious photographs reveal VERY unlucky mishaps

By Jessica Green For Mailonline

Published: 02:48 EDT, 28 August 2020 | Updated: 04:27 EDT, 28 August 2020

We all fall victim to those frustrating days when nothing seems to be going our way.

But if you think you’re having a bad time, these pictures may bring reassurance that it could always be worse.

Shareably has rounded up a selection of hilarious viral photographs of people from around the world who’ve suffered unexpected misfortune.

One of the images shows a scooter stuck in cement, while another captures a phone being taken by what appears to be a crocodile.

Brute strength! One man’s day got a lot worse when he fell through the ceiling. The location in this photograph is unknown

Not a great start to the day! One American person was left with a face full of water after picking the wrong position to sit in

Bad day at the office! One anonymous employee shared his distress after realising he’d placed odd shoes onto his feet

Not tan-tastic! One woman, at an undisclosed location, was stunned to discover the items she’d had resting on her legs left behind odd tanlines

One person shared their shock online after their car door suddenly split in two. The location of the vehicle is unknown

Not so happy birthday: This woman, thought to be based in the US, appeared devastated when watching her cake fall from her plate

Time for a takeaway? A pan glass lid shattered and ruined what appeared to be a perfectly good meal in this amusing snap. It’s unclear where the image was taken

Not a laughing matter: It looks like this painter and decorator, thought to be British, might be trapped on this roof for a while

This woman, believed to be British, appeared to be unaware that she had sat down on a bench with ‘wet paint’ signs in front of it