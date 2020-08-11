Third Force is third position in Ondo – PDP

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo has dismissed the planned emergence of a third force in the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) ahead of the October 10 governorship election.

It said recent political history in the state showed that third force political parties always came third during elections.

This was contained in a statement issued by its Directorate of Media and Publicity, Leye Igbabo.

It begged its members not to follow Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi, to the ZLP.

The statement described the Third Force as” third spot” and urged its members not to follow Ajayi to the party.

It said Third Force always leads to third position in Ondo State.

The statement said third force has never worked and would never work in Ondo State politics.

“The contest has always been a straight fight between two leading parties at any particular time.

” In 2003, it was a straight fight between Chief Adebayo Adefarati of AD and Dr. Olusegun Agagu of PDP.

“In 2007, AD had become moribund and it became a straight fight between Dr. Agagu of PDP and Dr. Mimiko of Labour Party.

“So when Chief Olusola Oke went to fly his third force in AD as its gubernatorial candidate in 2016, he saw himself coming a distant third.

“Again, when Dr. Mimiko even after he had finished his tenure as a governor in Ondo State, went to ZLP to contest as its senatorial candidate, he met a brick wall as he was flatly trounced coming third in the contest.

” So third force is a third position and that will not take you near Alagbaka government house. You must learn from history.”

