Third Lagos Helicopter crash victim dies

New death has just been confirmed from the helicopter crash on Friday at Opebi, Lagos, on Friday.

This brings the count of lives lost to three as stated by Nosa Okunbor, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

“The third crash victim is dead,” he simply noted.

Initially, two of the crew members of The Bell Helicopter 206B3 belonging to Quorum Aviation Ltd, had died immediately the chopper.

Information gathered from LASEMA revealed that the helicopter crash had an impact on all the three men in the helicopter. Two bodies were recovered at the accident scene and taken to the mortuary, with the third victim resuscitated and taken to LASUTH for further treatment before finally passing out.

Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Director-General of LASEMA also noted that the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) had retrieved the black box of the helicopter for more investigations.

The wreck of the aircraft was recovered from the scene in all earlier operation by the agency and other agencies such as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Agency, Accident Investigation Bureau and the road safety agency, FRSC.

Mr Oke-Osayintolu said the affected buildings will be subjected to integrity testing while the entire area will be fumigated to prevent secondary hazards.