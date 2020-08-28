Third victim in crashed Lagos helicopter dies

The third person in the helicopter that crashed at Opebi, Lagos, on Friday, has died.

Nosa Okunbor, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), confirmed this to PREMIUM TIMES.

“The third crash victim is dead,” he said.

The Bell Helicopter 206B3 belonging to Quorum Aviation Ltd, crashed at midday Friday leaving two of the crew members dead at the spot.

According to an update by LASEMA, the helicopter crash had an impact on all the three men in the helicopter. Two bodies were recovered at the accident scene and taken to the mortuary, with the third victim resuscitated and taken to LASUTH for further treatment.

The third victim has, however, been confirmed dead hours after the crash.

Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Director-General of LASEMA confirmed that the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) retrieved the black box of the helicopter for more investigations.

The wreck of the aircraft was recovered from the scene in all earlier operation by the agency and other agencies such as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Agency, Accident Investigation Bureau and the road safety agency, FRSC.

Mr Oke-Osayintolu said the affected buildings will be subjected to integrity testing while the entire area will be fumigated to prevent secondary hazards.