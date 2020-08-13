This Grandmother Stole £2 Million Worth Of Goods Over 45 Years

59-year-old Kim Farry is nicknamed UK’s Shoplifting Queen after she stole products worth £2million in 45 years. Farry who served time for theft is also dubbed the ‘UK’s most prolific shoplifter’. The grandmother of 10 is now on a new path as she has been leading virtual fitness classes, helping people lose weight and addiction workshops to help […]

