Thousands of gifts up for grab in TECNO Mega Promo

As a way of rewarding all its customers for continued patronage even during the COVID-19 pandemic, TECNO has deemed it fit to appreciate its customers by giving out amazing prizes and discounts for those who will buy any of the TECNO Spark, Camon and the Pouvoir Series.

Customers who purchase any of the above TECNO smartphone Series will get a raffle ticket which qualifies them for a chance to win mouth-watering Prizes such as a Double Door refrigerator, Washing machine, Microwave, Blender, TECNO TWS HI Earpods, and lots more.

Meanwhile every buyer of the Spark 5 Series and Camon 15 Series will also be rewarded with Memory Cards and Bluetooth speakers respectively. However, those who purchase the Camon 12 Pro get a discount of N2000 while promo last.

How do I participate in the TECNO Spark Mega Reward Promotion? Simple!

Walk into a TECNO retail store nearest to you.

Buy any of TECNO Spark, Camon or Pouvoir Series

You will be given a raffle ticket which qualifies you for a chance to win any of the items listed above.

Ensure you fill the raffle ticket correctly with valid information

The more devices you buy, the better your chances of winning.

Winners will be picked via a Raffle draw at the end of the promo and all announced winners are advised to go to the same outlet they purchased their devices to claim their gifts. The promotion runs from 10th August to September 10, 2020.

Prizes to be won

First prize: double-door fridge

Second prize: washing machine

Third prize: (microwave oven/blender）

Fourth prize: TECNO TWS H1

Instant Prizes: 16GB and 32GB Memory Card and Bluetooth speaker

Buy 1 win 1 Phone Free

You also stand a chance of winning a free phone when you purchase any of the Spark, Camon or Pouvoir Series, unbox and post image of it and name of the shop where you bought it on your social media page using #TECNOMegaPromo. Winners will be selected weekly via lucky dip which will be broadcasted live on TECNO Facebook page.

The Camon 15 Series is TECNO’s latest camera phone with 64MP-Quad rear camera, 32MP pop-up selfie camera, 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Pouvoir 4 Series comes with huge 6000mAh always-on battery, 18W fast charging and dual stereo speakers.

The Spark 5 Series on the other hand focuses on the young and trendy folks and is available in four fashionable colours of Ice Jadeite, Spark Orange, Vacation Blue and Misty Grey. So what are you still waiting for? Go get yourself any of the above TECNO Series and win fantastic prizes.

Terms and Conditions apply.

For more information, visit TECNO Facebook Page.