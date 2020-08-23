Three feared dead, others injured as police, Shiites clash in Kaduna

Three members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Shiites were feared dead in Kaduna, following the face-off between armed policemen and the Shiites who were celebrating Ashura day.

The Islamic group, IMN said that the three victims were shot by armed Policemen at Hayin Bello neighbourhood in Kaduna during the solemn Ashura session.

In a statement issued by the President, Media Forum of the Islamic Movement, Malam Ibrahim Musa, pointed out that “a police vehicle that brought the assailants fell into the gutter and went up in flames as they tried to disappear from the scene, thereby torching a nearby house.”

According to him, members of the Islamic movement were holding the annual Ashura mourning commemorative sessions before the brutal attacks against the Shiites.

Musa explained that “reports reaching us confirmed that Governor Nasiru Elrufai, fresh from the pains of being de-invited to the annual conference of the NBA and the support of that by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, has sent a combined force of armed men and thugs to violently attack members of the Movement who were conducting the Ashura mourning session in Kaduna.

“At Hayin Bello neighbourhood, a team of policemen attacked a gathering of members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria holding the annual Ashura mourning commemorating the brutal assassination of Imam Husein, the Grandson of Prophet Muhammad (S) and killed 3 persons instantly.

“Those killed are Abubakar Talle, Ali Rigasa, and Hassan Umar Aliyu, with many people injured by gunshots. The police also vandalise the vehicles of those who attended the mourning session.”

Musa further said, “a police vehicle caught fire when it fell into a gutter as they tried to hurriedly run away after the shooting spree. That resulted in the burning of a nearby house.

“This year’s Ashura mourning was started on Thursday 20/08/2020 coinciding with the beginning of new Islamic calendar 1442 in two other neighbourhoods peacefully and is scheduled to culminate on the tenth of Muharram next week.”

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mohammad Jalige did not respond to several telephone calls made to him to speak on the issue.

