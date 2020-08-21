Three people, including two children, die in Donegal crash

A man and two children have died in the latest multiple-fatality car crash in Co Donegal.

The crash happened on the Inishowen peninsula when a car left the road and went into Lough Foyle, at Three Trees, Quigley’s point, just after 10pm on Thursday.

A man (49) who was driving the car, a boy (14) and a girl (6) died in the crash.

A woman, understood to be the children’s mother, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where her condition was said to be non-life threatening.

Those who died are understood to be all from a local family.

The bodies have been taken to Letterkenny Hospital where postmortems are expected to get under way on Friday.

The road remains closed as gardaí carry out a forensic examination.

The Garda has appealed for anyone who may have seen a black Mitsubishi ASX registration number 11 DL 1566 on the road between Muff and Quigley’s Point before 10.30pm on Thursday to contact Buncrana Garda Station on (074) 9320540, or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

The stretch of road where the crash happened, between Muff and Quigley’s point, was the scene of a fatal crash in February this year when Derry man John Patton (34) died after his VW Golf left the road and ended up on a nearby beach.

Since 2011 there have been at least 11 crashes in Donegal that resulted in more than one death.

These include the deaths of three young people in a 2016 incident in Corravaddy, and a 2010 crash near Buncrana that left eight young men dead, making it the worst road traffic incident in the history of the State.

In January 2019, friends Mícheál Roarty (24) from Dunlewey, John Harley (24) from Falcarragh, Shaun Harkin (22) from Falcarragh and Daniel Scott (24) from Gortahork all died instantly when the car they were in flipped on to its roof near Magheraroarty, close to Gortahork.