Three reasons to buy HUAWEI Y6p: large screen, huge battery and big storage

Major smartphone brands are pulling out their big guns in the second quarter of 2020. Aside from the yearly flagships, they have also announced entry-level smartphones to cater to different needs in the market. For consumers with a less budget, we’d like to recommend the impressive HUAWEI Y6p to you.

Many users do not expect entry-level smartphones to offer cutting edge technology, instead they are looking for a well-balanced device. Therefore, an excellent smartphone should be a bucket with fewer short boards. (Buckets effect: water volume in the barrel is determined by the respective minimum factor). HUAWEI Y6p features a large 5000 mAh battery, which is larger than smartphones in the same price range, such as the Samsung A11 (4000 mAh) and OPPO A3K (4230 mAh). The smartphone is also equipped with a 6.3-inch Dewdrop display, triple rear camera setup, 64GB internal storage and EMUI 10.1, so it is expected to offer a balanced overall.

A beautiful 6.3-inch display

When you see the HUAWEI Y6p, you will be attracted by the stunning display. In the top centre of the 6.3-inch LCD display, there is a dewdrop notch that houses a 2.65mm wide front camera sits. Such design enhances the gaming experience, as the virtual keys are not blocked. With a screen-to-body ratio of 88.4%, the display offers a wide and immersive viewing experience for video playback or web browsing.

Large 5000mAh and reverse charging

In today’s market, entry-level smartphones usually come with a 4000mAh battery. However, the HUAWEI Y6p brings an impressive 5000mAh battery (Typical value), which is amongst the largest capacity available on a smartphone in the same price range. HUAWEI Y6p also provides a convenient reverse charging feature that allows it to charge other devices via an OTG cable just like a power bank. What’s more, the smartphone offers a backup feature that allows for quick data backup and transfer at up to 60Mb/s from an Android device.

Enjoy more TV shows with 3GB RAM + 64GB storage

As consumers tend to download more apps on their phone, entry-level smartphones with a storage of 32GB are obviously not able to fulfil most user’s needs. Just like Samsung A11 and OPPO A3K mentioned above, these smartphones only have around 20GB of internal storage left because the system itself uses a portion of the memory space out of the box. For those who love to download more apps or capture photos in everyday life, they might have to clean their phone on a regular basis in order to create more space. The HUAWEI Y6p offers 64GB of storage, twice that of its competitors, which not only fulfils users’ everyday needs, but even allows them to download many more TV dramas on the go. For those who want more, HUAWEI Y6p offers expandable storage of up to 512GB via Micro SD card, which is sold separately.

This new HUAWE Y Series model comes in three stylish colourways: Phantom Purple, Emerald Green and Midnight Black. They are all available from NGN 64,900 on authorized retail outlet. Packing all the features mentioned above, the HUAWEI Y6p is arguably one of the best entry-level phones to be released in the first half of 2020 when it comes to overall performance. Simply put, with a low budget of only NGN 64,900, you can get a smartphone that satisfies you and HUAWEI Y6p is the one you can’t miss!