TIG TV targets social change

By Evelyn Osagie

The spotlight once again was on the media over its role in nation-building and social development when a new television station, TIG TV, was unveiled on Thursday in Lagos and on Zoom.

The station, its founders said, would be targeting social change and human development through its programmes.

The media’s role in bringing about positive-driven social change cannot be overrated, according to the Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Development Agenda for Southwestern Nigeria (DAWN), Adekunle Olayinka.

He said: “To change the statuesque, you’d need to change the way people think. What happens in politics should concern all of us because it is involved in everything we do; and that is why I am happy that it is one of the focuses of TIG.”

The station, which targets October 1 for its take-off, is out to create a platform that seeks to empower Nigerians with information needed to make informed decisions and actions, politically, and in all spheres of human endeavour, according to the station’s Executive Director, Mrs. Iretidola Ojekhoa.

The event was attended by top media practitioners and filmmakers, led by the CEO of Riveting Integrated Entertainment Limited, Leke Akinrowo.

Others are: Bimbo Manuel, Francis Onwuche, Dr. Bisi Adigun, Dr. Tunji Sotimirin (the event’s compere), Felix Okolo, Olayemi Olamide, Pastor Sunday Adelaja and Segun Dosumu, among others.