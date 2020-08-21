TikTok deletes video of Kellyanne Conway’s 15-year-old daughter Claudia from Instagram account

TikTok quickly deleted a video it posted Thursday evening featuring Kellyanne Conway’s teenage daughter Claudia criticizing the Trump advisor amid the social media app’s battle with the president.

Trump has threatened to ban TikTok, claiming the app is a security threat that will pass information to the Chinese government, an allegation the company has denied.

The video of the 15-year-old, who has previously called Trump ‘a f**king idiot’, was posted to the app’s official Instagram page at around 6pm Thursday but was taken down less than an hour later.

It featured the teenage TikTok star at the start of a montage of users taking part in the app’s #HurtMyFeelings challenge.

The video featuring Claudia Conway above was quickly deleted from their Instagram page

The teenager criticized her Mom, Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, pictured together above

A teary Conway makes a peace sign to the camera as she lies on her bed with mascara rolling down her face from crying.

‘you think you can hurt my feelings? lol my mom is kellyanne conway,’ she wrote.

The video then moves on to other users who answer ‘you think you can hurt my feelings?’ with the likes of ‘I’ve been 6’2 since I was twelve’ and ‘I was 4’10 in my freshman year’.

Conway’s Instagram handle was tagged in the caption of the video posted to TikTok’s official account, but she has not commented on it and the reason why it was taken down is not yet clear.

DailyMail.com sent a request for comment to TikTok but it has not yet been returned.

Earlier on Thursday, Conway posted on her Instagram stories that she was organizing a protest in Washington D.C.

And on Twitter she responded to a Trump tweet asking, ‘when was american great lol’.

The original video was posted to Claudia’s own TikTok account

Earlier Thursday Claudia clapped back at Trump on Twitter

She also said she is organizing a protest in D.C. on her Instagram stories

Trump has threatened to shut down TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, unless an American firm takes ownership by mid-November.

Last week he ordered ByteDance to divest TikTok’s U.S. operations within 90 days, in the latest effort to ramp up pressure on the Chinese company over concerns about the safety of the personal data it handles.

U.S. officials have expressed concerns that information on users could be passed on to China’s government and Trump claims there is ‘credible evidence’ that TikTok poses a security threat, something the firm flatly denies, calling the claim ‘rumors and misinformation’.

TikTok has said that it has never provided user data to China and that it would not do so if asked.

It is reported that Oracle, Microsoft and Twitter are all in the race to by the app, that is highly popular among teenagers.

Claudia has become a viral star on TikTok for her outspoken views on Trump despite her Mom working for the White House

Claudia herself has become a controversial figure on the popular app because of her outspoken views on President Trump when her own mother works in his administration.

She made headlines after she started going viral with anti-Trump TikToks and using her accounts to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Her parents, Kellyanne and George, have previously tried to prevent the media from contacting her as she became more and more of a viral star.

While Kellyanne previously said she supports her daughter making her own mind up about her political views, Claudia recently claimed that her parents were attempting to shut off her phone to stop her causing more controversy for the family.

George Conway, one of the founders of the anti-Trump political action group The Lincoln Project, also told journalists in July that they did not have permission to contact his daughter.

‘To journalists: @kellyannepolls and I do *not* consent to any communications between you and any of our minor children, including our daughter Claudia. So desist. Thank you,’ he wrote.

Her parents’ attempts have not shut down her social media antics, however, and just this week she called on Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to pick her as an intern and claimed she plans to go into her mother’s phone and set controversial song WAP as her ringtone.

She also took aim at her mother for speaking alongside Trump.

‘You know life isn’t fair when you wake up to your own mother speaking aside a homophobe and a rapist,’ Claudia wrote as she retweeted a video sitting next to Vice President Pence and Trump while discussing the reopening of schools in the US.

Earlier this month, Claudia claimed that her mother recently had her ‘arrested for fake assault charges’ during a live video on her TikTok page, before insisting that she now needs a lawyer.

‘Claudia Conway just went live on tiktok and talked about how her mother has physically and emotionally abused her for years and had her arrested for fake assault charges a few weeks ago…….someone get this girl emancipated STAT,’ a post shared by Claudia read.

Claudia uploaded several other videos to her TikTok page on August 6, alluding to her apparent arrest.

Claudia uploaded several other videos to her TikTok page, alluding to her apparent arrest

In the first post, titled ‘Story Time’, Claudia acts out her apparent arrest in a musical parody, with one caption in the clip reading ‘sing the lyrics or we arrest your daughter for something she didn’t do.’

Claudia, impersonating her mother, refuses to sing the lyrics and her daughter is taken away.

The second video shows the teen smiling in bed with subtitles displayed about her head reading: ‘Kellyanne just called me and said I’m putting her life in danger by speaking out and how I’m gonna get arrested again for making “false allegations”.’

A third video appears to show Claudia lying in bed crying. While the song ‘Bulletproof’ plays in the background, text appears on the video that reads, ‘You think you can hurt my feelings? lol my mom is Kellyanne Conway.’

The series of short clips were followed by a post uploaded to Twitter later Thursday, in which Claudia asked her 175,000 followers, ‘How do I get in touch with pro bono lawyers.’

When quizzed by one respondent about what type of lawyer she needed, Claudia responded, ‘Family [lawyer]’.

In July, Claudia delete her TikTok account after uploading a series of criticizing the president, in addition to other posts voicing support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The 15-year-old told her followers she ‘got her phone back’ two weeks after her parents ‘banned’ her from social media. She added: ‘probably wont have it for long though considering i’m about to revolutionize twitter brb’

She then posted and retweeted a flurry of anti Trump messages

On July 18, five days after she posted her ‘last video cuz my parents are making me delete all social media,’ Claudia had returned to the platform, telling her 270,000 followers that she had ‘got her phone back’.

She added: ‘Probably wont have it for long though considering i’m about to revolutionize twitter brb.’

She then posted and retweeted a flurry of anti Trump messages, replying to one of his tweets calling him ‘racist, homophobic and tyrannical’, and labeling him a ‘golfing idiot of a president’.

After Trump announced that he would ban TikTok, Claudia posted a long run of content, including sharing the theory that Claudia’s videos pose such a threat to Trump’s regime that she’s the reason why they’re banning it.

TikTok is currently the fourth most popular app on the Apple App Store, the sixth most popular on the Google Play Store and the 7th most downloaded app of the last decade despite not launching until 2016.