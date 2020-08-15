Time for Oluwo to pick a new wife?

By Olushola Victor

Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has lost two women in his life. He misses the endless love of a wife after his Jamaican ex-wife left last year following irreconcilable differences, while death took his mother away on Tuesday, August 11.

As they say, it is not good for a man to be alone. It is even worse for a king as he needs a support system and one to take care of him. Only two persons can play these roles well – a wife or mother.

Announcing the death of his mother, Suebat Amope Akanbi, on social media, the king said it was regrettable but deserved celebration. He described the late Iya Oba as an achiever who witnessed the glory of her child becoming Oluwo.

With the loss of his mother, there will be more need for the king to have a companion – a woman who can play the twin roles of wife and mother. In other words, he needs a woman with whom he can connect and share ideas.

Like this: Like Loading...