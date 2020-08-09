Tinubu can’t impose policies on Edo, says Labour Party

The candidate of the Labour Party in the September 19 governorship election in Edo state, Isaiah Osifo, said former Governor of Lagos State and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen.Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot impose his ‘retrogressive’ politics on Edo people.

Osifo said this in Benin on Sunday in reaction to comments credited to the APC leader on the alleged invasion of the Edo State House of Assembly.

“In Lagos State, Tinubu has succeeded in putting the destinies of over twenty million Lagosians in his pocket, who must go and prostrate in his Bourdillon residence before they can seek elective positions, buy property and even start a business.

“It is this retrogressive brand of politics that he wants to import to Edo State. But he fails to realise that Edo people have never been candidates for such mental dominance and subservience.

“He can’t subordinate a free people like us, who would give anything for the triumph of social justice, to his whims.

He should learn about Edo people from the rise and fall of Adams Oshiomhole, the sacked national chairman of the APC,” he said.

Isaiah noted that the APC leader may not have been told the full story about the crisis orchestrated by members of his party in Benin, urging him to get the full account of the events from all the parties to the issue before jumping to make comments on national television.

Like this: Like Loading...