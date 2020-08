The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has described the late elder statesman, Pa Ayorinde Fasanmi, as an eminent politician, who devoted himself toward progressive development and democratic advancement of the nation.

The post Tinubu hails Fasanmi’s contributions to National development, democracy appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...