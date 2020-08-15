TNT TV rebrands for young audience

By Sam Anokam

Management of fast-growing TV channel, TNT aka Tiwa ‘N’ Tiwa has repositioned its entertainment channel to appeal to a younger audience.

The move, it was gathered, was to attract more viewers and Nigerian youths who have talents in music and entertainment to harness the opportunity and benefits accruing in the entertainment industry for self-reliance and achievement.

Revealing the objectives of the rebranded television station, the Group Managing Director of TNT TV, Dr. Damilola Adefemi said, “We are making the station more social and more trendy. It is the trending TV station or channel now across 26 states and 50 cities in Nigeria. We have been able to redefine entertainment for the Nigerian entertainment viewers because we discovered that over time people are made to view or exposed to what they are not keen on viewing. Most of the television stations create programs that are not relevant or what viewers don’t want to watch. So we have taken time to study and understand the nature of our Nigerian television viewers and we have come up with a devout TV channel of entertainment, music, lifestyle, and movies including sports”.

Dr. Adefemi further said that TNT is out to promote typical Nigerian culture which is called the “Nigerian project”.

