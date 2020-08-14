To kneel for a lady isn’t a big deal – Neo

By Gbenga Bada

Neo has revealed kneeling for a lady isn’t a big deal.

The 26-year-old made this known on August 14 just before noon while responding to Bright O.

Earlier in the day while clearing their room, Neo had sent his love interest, Vee away from his corner.

Other Housemates wondered what was going on but many gave little or no attention to the couple.

Rather than respond, Vee kept quiet and moved her things away from his corner.

Laycon, who is Vee’s buddy, tried interfering but she asked him to let Neo have his filled day.

Few minutes after Neo had finished cleaning his corner, he went after Vee to request a cuddle on his bed but Vee rejected and gave him the only condition for cuddling him.

She asked Neo to kneel before her and apologise to which Neo did without blinking.

He knelt before Vee and blurted the words, “I am sorry.”

A surprised Neo wondered aloud and responded saying “it’s not a big deal to kneel and apologise to a lady.

“You won’t know now until you get yourself into trouble and you need forgiveness.”

Vee smiled and asked Neo who his mummy was to which he responded, ‘You

