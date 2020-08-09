It was a double eviction for the second time in a row on Sunday.

The latest eviction saw housemates Eric, Tochi, Kaisha and Trikytee in the least voted category.

With the fate of the nominated housemates in the hands of saved housemates, the die appeared cast for Eric and Tochi who many may argue connected the least with the rest of the house or the voting audience.

After the voting process, show host, Ebuka announced Eric and Tochi as the third and fourth housemates to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija.

The post Tochi, Eric evicted from BBNaija locked down edition appeared first on Vanguard News.

The post Tochi, Eric evicted from BBNaija locked down edition appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...