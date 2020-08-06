Daily News

Today in the News: FG raises hate speech fine from N500,000 to N5m (Video)

By
0
Post Views: Visits 61

Today in the News: FG raises hate speech fine from N500,000 to N5m (Video)

MAJOR HEADLINES:

FG raises hate speech fine from N500,000 to N5m, as NBA, activists lampoons FG NDDC CONTRACTS

Those we named took our contracts, NDDC insists, reveals 250 contracts taken in one day in the name of NASS,

Also read: Social media/Hate Speech bills designed to punish those who offend govt – Christian clerics

NDDC is cash Cow for politicians – WIKE

HATE SPEECH: FG raises hate speech fine from N500,000 to N5m, as NBA, activists lampoons FG.

‘Address senseless killings, economic hardship’, – SANs, Lawyers’ body, others tells Govt | NDDC contracts.

Vanguard News

The post Today in the News: FG raises hate speech fine from N500,000 to N5m (Video) appeared first on Vanguard News.

Mozambique: Could It Be Third Time Lucky for Lasting Peace?

Previous article

Oil industry players axe capital budgets

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News