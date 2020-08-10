Tolanibaj speaks on romance among Housemates

By Adeniyi Adewoyin

During Monday’s diary session, Tolanibaj shed some lights onrelationship among Housemates.

She noted that Neo and Vee’s relationship is the most genuine in the House while the rest are in entanglement.

Speaking further, she also pointed at Erica and Kiddwaya’s relationship saying they are enjoying the moment.

“Eric and Kidd, I think they are just having fun. I don’t think they are trying to develop anything with the title I think they are just going with the flow,” Tolani noted.

“Erica said yesterday that Kidd is her special friend and Kidd also said he’s enjoying her vibes so it doesn’t necessarily have to be a relationship in the house as long as you vibe with the person and you guys respect each other, ” she added.

She also spoke on Nengi and Ozo saying, “Nengi said it yesterday that it’s strictly friendship. You never know people’s motive, I’m just speaking for myself I didn’t come here to be playing games to be winning votes or not I just feel like if I’m being real whoever related with me with vote for me”.

