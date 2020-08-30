Tolanibaj, Wathoni, BrightO evicted from Big Brother House

Sunday’s live eviction show saw three housemates, Tolani Baj, Wathoni and Brighto, leave the Big Brother Naija house.

Their exits were unexpected as many did not see Brighto, one of this season’s favourite housemates, leave the show.

Biggie introduced a shocking twist when the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, revealed that all the housemates Tolani Baj, Triky Tee, Kiddwaya, BrightO, Prince, Erica, Lucy, Neo, Wathoni, Dorothy, Vee, and Laycon were up for possible eviction.

Whilst they were waiting to get called into the Diary Room to nominate those who would go home, Ebuka announced that the public votes will determine the fate of the housemates.

According to him, Tolani Baj, Wathoni and BrightO, fell into the bottom three and they evicted accordingly.

Twitter has been agog with reactions following tonight’s unusual eviction.

Some reactions have been captured below

WayaDemGem and KiddRica SHIPPERS we can’t let Kiddwaya go

This man carried the show on his back he doesn't deserve to be in the bottom…. guys its rough buy more sim cards,let us keep him in the house until the last day …I'm begin you all😭😭😭#BBNAIJA

Ebuka: "I remember you said Erica tried to kiss you a couple of times" Laycon:

Evidence 1 of when Erika attempted to kiss Laycon. #bbnaija

" BrightO you have 10 seconds da to leave the house " BrightO: biggie wait small..

Ebuka: BrightO you have been evicted from the big brother house. Semo:

Brighto will be missed.

The only housemate with an entertaining game plan. Lord Baelish 2.0.

Brighto will be missed.

The only housemate with an entertaining game plan. Lord Baelish 2.0.

Minister for Pressure and it's Application. Special Adviser on every matter. King of Memes, thank you for the memes. #bbnaijalockdown2020