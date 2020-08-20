Tolulope Arotile’s alleged killer charged with culpable homicide, criminal conspiracy

A Magistrate Court sitting in Kaduna State has charged the alleged killer of Tolulope Arotile with culpable homicide and criminal conspiracy but not punishable by death.

Nehemiah Adejor, the first suspect, drove the car that killed Nigeria’s first female helicopter fighter pilot.

The prosecution counsel, DSP Martins D. Leo, prayed the court to discharge the second and third suspects, Folorunsho Igbekele Faith and Gbayegun Deji, as their investigation did not find them wanting.

The presiding judge, Justice Benjamin Hassan, discharged the second and third suspects, based on the police investigation.

The suspects were arrested and arraigned by the Kaduna State Police Command.

Arotile was knocked down and killed by a vehicle driven by her secondary school mate Adejor on July 14, 2020.

