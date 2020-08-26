Tom Cruise shares fun video of himself touring London in a taxi as he sneaks into a busy cinema

He reportedly spent lockdown relaxing at the famous Saint Hill Manor in West Sussex.

And Tom Cruise shared a fun video of himself touring London on Tuesday as he travelled around the city in a black taxi.

The actor, 58, who donned a protective face mask during the footage amid the Covid-19 crisis, also sneaked into the busy BFI IMAX cinema to watch new film Tenet.

Tom starts his video by driving past Buckingham Palace where a group of fans on bicycles recognise him.

Seeing the funny side, the actor jokes to the camera: ‘How does that happen? I’m wearing a mask!’

Tom then pulls up to a cinema, where he poses in front of the Tenet film poster, he says: ‘Here we are… back to the movies!’

The video then sees the Hollywood star sitting in the movie theatre while wearing his mask surrounded by other cinema-goers.

After watching a special screening of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, a clapping Tom stands up and says: ‘Great to be back in a movie theatre everybody. I loved it!’

He cryptically captioned the video with: ‘Big movie. Big screen. Loved it.’

It comes after Tom looked cool and in control as he landed his helicopter at Battersea Heliport on Monday.

Last month, the Hollywood star was spotted landing a helicopter on Richmond golf course, much to the surprise of its members.

The movie star recently resumed filming on Mission Impossible 7 and 8 at the Warner Bros Studios, Leavesden, in Hertfordshire.

Filming could start back up after the British government gave the green light for production due to filmmakers being exempt from certain quarantine rules.

Tom reportedly discussed filming logistics with Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden on a video chat.

The government said it will publish guidance allowing ‘small numbers’ of essential cast and crew to travel to the UK without having to quarantine for 14 days.

Exempted individuals will instead have to live and work in controlled ‘bubbled’ environments, such as filming locations, for the same period of time.

‘The world’s biggest blockbusters and high-end TV shows are made in Britain,’ Dowden explained, nodding to the seventh and eighth installments of the hit spy films being shot in Hertfordshire.

He said: ‘Our creativity, expertise and highly successful tax reliefs for our screen industries means that we are an in demand location that in turn delivers a great return for our economy.

‘We want the industry to bounce back and exempting small numbers of essential cast and crew from quarantine is part of our continued commitment to getting cameras rolling safely again,’ the British politician noted.

The exemption applies to individuals coming to England specifically to work on film and television productions which qualify as British, the Government said.

Adrian Wootton, chief executive of the British Film Commission, added that the news was a ‘clear recognition of the importance of the film and high-end TV inward investment sector to the UK’s economy.’

He said: ‘The sector was worth over £3 billion in 2019, and has a clear role to play in our economic recovery following the lockdown.’

Tom revealed in January last year that the next two Mission: Impossible action films would be released in Summer 2021 and Summer 2022.

However filming on Mission: Impossible 7, which will feature British actor Simon Pegg, had to be halted in Italy in February over coronavirus fears.

The action star was recently spotted practicing his motocross skills and flying a helicopter around the Oxfordshire countryside.

The films focus on agent Ethan Hunt, played by Tom, and will be directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who previously worked on 2015’s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout in 2018.