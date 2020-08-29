Toni Braxton Says She Regrets Not Having More Sex When She Was Younger

Toni Braxton | Image: Business Insider

R&B singer Toni Braxton has shared some her regrets which include not partying more and not having more sex when she was younger.

In an interview with The Guardian UK, Braxton said, “I regret not having more sex when I was younger. I should have drank more. I should have partied more. Smoked more, even.”

Braxton grew up in a religious home, she added: “I think my religious upbringing stopped me doing a lot of things that I should have done. It’s not a good look at the age I am now. The way it works is you do that stuff in your 20s and 30s and then in your 40s you’ve earned enough to pay for the therapy.”

Her father, Michael Conrad Braxton Sr., was a Methodist clergyman and power company worker, and her mother, Evelyn Jackson, was a former opera singer and cosmetologist, as well as a pastor. Braxton’s maternal grandfather was also a pastor.

“I wouldn’t say I was religious, but I am spiritual. I believe in a greater force,” she said.

“When I was seven, my family became very religious. We were Jehovah’s Witnesses; we were Catholic – we tried everything before settling on United Methodist. I asked my mum once what they were searching for and she just replied: ‘It was the 70s.’ The 70s were a very religious era. I think a lot of people were looking for the right path.”

Braxton said that people do not believe how she was discovered, according to her, “they think it’s a story for publicity, but it’s absolutely true.”

“I was in college and one day I was at the gas station, singing to myself while I filled the car. The attendant [William E Pettaway Jr, writer of Girl You Know It’s True, by Milli Vanilli] comes up to me and tells me he likes my voice and that he’d like to do some demos with me. I thought it was just a line, but I went with it and here I am. He went on to buy the gas station!”

Toni Braxton released her tenth studio album, “Spell My Name” on August 28, 2020.

Braxton is one of the highest-selling female R&B artists in history. She has won seven Grammy Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards, seven American Music Awards amongst others.