Tonto Dikeh: Don Jazzy, Tee Billz rescued me from suicide in 2010

By Adeniyi Adewoyin

Tonto Dikeh has revealed how music mogul, Don Jazzy, and artist manager, Tee Billz rescued her from committing suicide ten years ago. Reacting to the death of a young Nigerian who committed suicide after being accused of rape, Dikeh narrated how she became suicidal and was rescued by Don Jazzy and Tee Billz.

“This was me 9/10 years ago, I’m here because I believed there was much more to life than my situation. I wanted to badly believe God didn’t hate me, I wanted to badly stop the hurt but it just kept coming so strong. I knew I was ready, I mean the pain was excruciating. Today was a perfect day to die I said”, she began.

Continuing, the actress wrote, “God spared me, God showed me how much love he had for me that day. Shoutout to @teebillz323 @donjazzy for coming to my rescue, I honestly pray for you every day. Thank you can never be enough but thank you.

“There is always light at the end of the tunnel, I can’t overemphasize how much self-love can save you. It’s impossible to stop the bullies but you can stop the ripple effect of their bully with a true love for oneself. Suicide has never been and will never be the answer, don’t give any situation so much power over your life.

Life isn’t duplicated, mistakes can be corrected, Life can be better, that pain wouldn’t last forever. Love yourself so much you get immune to bullies. Spread Love.

“Your mind is a battlefield, you must continuously guard it. Take charge of your life, optimism is the key. Learn to care less about others’ opinions about you, because that speaks more of who they are than who you are! Learn to know and walk who you are, learn to speak positivity into your soul. Depression is an illness and love is medicine. Love yourself enough to seek help. Let love lead”.

Like this: Like Loading...